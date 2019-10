BERNARD MARSHALL LONG "Bernie"



Officers and member of Local 26, IBEW are hereby notified of the death of Retired Brother Bernard "Bernie" Marshall Long.

November 19, 1954 - July 18, 2019

Friends and family may call at Friendship Baptist Church in Dunkirk, MD at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to: Main St. Baptist Church-Please mark for Patriot Outfitters/Bernie Long Hunts.

J.F. Dabbs, F.S.