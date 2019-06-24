The Washington Post

BERNARD McKENZIE LEESE Jr.

Bernard McKenzie Leese, Jr.,  

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Bernard McKenzie Leese, Jr., of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Leese, loving father of Barry (Barbara) Leese, Jeffrey Mark (Timothy Cronin) Leese and April (Berry Thompson) Leese, cherished grandfather of Mariah (Matthew Robinson) Leese-Thompson, Collin Leese-Thompson, Barry Leese, Devon Fox and Malia Thompson. Family and friends may call at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m.. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on June 24, 2019
