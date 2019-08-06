The Washington Post

Service Information
Sun City Center Funeral Home
1851 Rickenbacker Drive
Sun City Center, FL
33573
(813)-634-9900
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Sun City Center, DC
BERNARD F. MEISEL JR.  

Meisel, Bernard F. Jr., Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired), 80, of Sun City Center, FL, died of natural causes on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Bernie, a native of Pittsburgh, PA, served over 27 years in the Army, including two tours of Vietnam in addition to assignments in France, Germany, Ft. Meade, MD, Ft. Leavenworth, KS, Ft. Campbell, KY, Ogden, UT and Washington, DC.
An avid crossword puzzle solver, bird watcher, and history reader, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Butler Meisel and their two sons, COL Christian B. Meisel, his wife Laura and daughter Sarah of San Antonio, TX, LTC Jonathan W. Meisel, his wife Kim of Alexandria, VA, Bernie's sister Melaine Taylor of Pittsburgh, PA and his brother MAJ (Retired) Dale Meisel, his wife Patty of Wescosville, PA.
Services will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Sun City Center at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Following cremation, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
