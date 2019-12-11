

BERNARD W. SCHULZE



On December 8, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" W. Schulze, age 70, of Millsboro, DE formerly of West Friendship, MD passed away at his home. Loving husband of Mary Ellen Schulze. Devoted father of Michele Olson, Darlene Schulze, Bret Schulze and wife Melissa. Brother of Dwight, Gerald, John "Jack", Albert, James "Jimmy" Schulze; and sister Diane Sales. Also, survived by seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Crest lawn Memorial Gardens

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice.

