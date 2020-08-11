

BERNARD ELDRED SMITH, SR.

Entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving daughter, Joyce Statom; two sons, Andre and Bryant Smith; one son-in-law, Kenneth Statom; one daughter-in-law, Kawanda Smith; three sisters-in-law, Anita and Theresa Smith and Elizabeth Powell; six grandchildren, Angel Williams, Jevon Statom, Joseph, Christopher, Keenan and Tyrese Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, August 13, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home Chapel, 4308 Suitland Rd. Suitland, MD 20746 Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.



