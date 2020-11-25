Bernard S. Tolin of Washington, DC, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 103. Beloved husband of the late Louise Chait Tolin; devoted father of Zachary Chait (Louise Ellen) Tolin and Seth Warren (Robin Atlas) Tolin. Also survived by his grandchildren Raquel, Stella, Coby, and Asher. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chabad of Potomac, 11621 Seven Locks Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.