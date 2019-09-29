BERNARD MONTGOMERY WISE, JR.
On Thursday, September 19, 2019. Native Washingtonian predeceased by parents Bernard Montgomery Wise and Helen Drury Wise; siblings Barbara Drury Wise Macsherry (Bernard), Elizabeth Jane Wise Furey (William E.), Suzanne Wise Ewing; and nephew Bernard Shriver Macsherry, Jr. Survived by four nephews and nieces: Richard Meredith Macsherry (Christina Spilsbury), Helen Drury Macsherry, Mary Anne Ewing, and Mark Ford Furey (Laura). Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church (St. Gabriel's Chapel) in Potomac, MD, Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.