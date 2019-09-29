The Washington Post

BERNARD WISE

Our Lady of Mercy Church
9200 Kentsdale Dr
Potomac, MD 20854
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church (St. Gabriel's Chapel)
Potomac, DC
BERNARD MONTGOMERY WISE, JR.  

On Thursday, September 19, 2019. Native Washingtonian predeceased by parents Bernard Montgomery Wise and Helen Drury Wise; siblings Barbara Drury Wise Macsherry (Bernard), Elizabeth Jane Wise Furey (William E.), Suzanne Wise Ewing; and nephew Bernard Shriver Macsherry, Jr. Survived by four nephews and nieces: Richard Meredith Macsherry (Christina Spilsbury), Helen Drury Macsherry, Mary Anne Ewing, and Mark Ford Furey (Laura). Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church (St. Gabriel's Chapel) in Potomac, MD, Tuesday, October 1 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, 924 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
