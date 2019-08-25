

BERNARDINE MARY LYONS WHITE



Bernardine "Dini" White succumbed to brain cancer on August 21, 2019, at her home in Clifton, VA. Born in Newton, MA. on August 23, 1944, she is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. Lyons and Sarah E. Phee, two older sisters, Maureen Barbuto and Geraldine Kane, and one niece, Christine Barbuto, who died in the September 11,2001 terrorist attacks. All lived in the Boston, MA metropolitan area. She is survived by her husband, William M. White, son, Todd Benton Burroughs, and two granddaughters, Sophia and Reagan Burroughs; all of Fairfax county VA. Also surviving are four nieces, one nephew, four grand nieces and three grand nephews.

Dini received a BA degree from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, NH. and began her teaching career in Framingham, MA., but moved to Fairfax County, VA. in 1969 where she taught English for 11 years. After retiring from teaching she worked at office of Dr. Bob Gibson in Alexandria. She loved the ocean, the beaches, sailing, traveling, tennis and golf, but most of all, her family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA 20124. Interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .