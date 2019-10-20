

BERNELL R. COLEMAN, PhD.



Passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Port Gibson, MS, Dr. Coleman served in the US Army from 1953-56, worked at the Chicago School of Medicine from 1967-76, and most recently, as Interim Chairman, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Howard University College of Medicine, Washington, DC before retiring in 2014 after 38 years.

He is survived by his sister Mary Jackson of Chicago, IL; daughter Rochelle Coleman of Rockville, MD and son Ronald Coleman of Baltimore, MD; and many friends and family. He is predeceased by his parents Percy Coleman and Julia Nailor, siblings Virgil Combs, Eugene Garrison, JC James, and wife Annie Coleman,