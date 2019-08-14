

BERNESS MARIE SULLIVAN



At the age 96 "Bee" passed away peacefully in her home in West Palm Beach, Florida on August 11, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC on May 25, 1923 and resided with her husband, Larry and their children in Bethesda, Md. They were longtime members of Bethesda Country Club and were avid golf and bridge players and also members of Atlantis Country Club in Florida where "Bee" proudly scored a hole-in -one. Bee was the beloved daughter of Harry and Imogene Hunt, and loving wife to the late Laurens Sullivan "Larry" for 56 years who passed away in 2005. Berness is survived by her children; daughter, Jean and her husband Robert McCarthy of Pennsylvania, Joan and her Husband Kim Bechtold of Connecticut; and son, Larry Sullivan and his wife Carol of North Carolina. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandchildren of eight. Proceeded in death by her brother Robert Hunt. The family would like to send a very warm and sincere thank you to Helen and Grace for their Exceptional and loving care of Mom and Dad for many years. Thank you also to Trustbridge for their help in Mom's final days. She was loved very much by all who knew her and will always be in our hearts and prayers. Remembrances may be made to Parkinson's Foundation. Services private.