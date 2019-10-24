

BERNICE ADELLA ROSE BROWN "Della"

Sunrise:12/12/1940

Sunset: 10/12/2019



After a long illness, BERNICE ADELLA "DELLA" ROSE BROWN transitioned this life on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD.

Bernice, known to her family as "Della" was the youngest daughter of the late Ida "Pete" Baker and George Rose. In addition to four brothers, Jimmy, Meredith, Aubrey and George, Della was also predeceased by her son, Zachary Xavier who transitioned in 2000 and her husband of 57 years, Claude, who transitioned this life on Friday, September 6, 2019. She retired from the Federal Government more than 20 years ago to care for her son.

Della is survived by her sister, Inez Ashley and brother, Theodore Rose (Connie), who reside in Boston, MA and two sisters-in-law, Rozena Brown and Yvonne Coates of Victorville, CA, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Services private.