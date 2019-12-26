Bernice Bennett
On Saturday, December 21, 2019, our Heavenly Father called the beloved Bernice Bennett home. The loving mother of Sandra L. Riley (Ronald); grandmother to Sonya M. Riley, Ronda D. Riley, Ronald J. Riley (Yi); and God grand-daughters, Meghan Graham and Michelle Robinson (Derrick). She was also the great grandmother to Ronald III and Richmond R. Williams. The family will receive guests on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. for the public viewing. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at Judah Temple AME Zion Church, 14500 Mt Oak Road, Bowie, Maryland 20721. Pastor Scot C. Moore officiating. Interment will be held at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Homes.