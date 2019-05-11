BERNICE ZIPPER BLUMENTHAL
On Friday May 10, 2019 BERNICE ZIPPER BLUMENTHAL of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Werner Blumenthal. Cherished mother of Eli (Randy Appel) Blumenthal, Rabbi Jacob (Marci Harris) Blumenthal, and Ari (Sharon Parrott) Blumenthal. Dear sister of the late Charlotte Ciment. Loving grandmother of Rachel (Zachary), Stephen, Jory, Miriam, Renana, and Adira. Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 12, 2019, 1 p.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ on May 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Kol Shalom. Arrangments entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME:202-541-1001