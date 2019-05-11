The Washington Post

BERNICE BLUMENTHAL

Guest Book
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:00 PM
ol Shalom
9110 Darnestown Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Notice
BERNICE ZIPPER BLUMENTHAL  

On Friday May 10, 2019 BERNICE ZIPPER BLUMENTHAL of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Werner Blumenthal. Cherished mother of Eli (Randy Appel) Blumenthal, Rabbi Jacob (Marci Harris) Blumenthal, and Ari (Sharon Parrott) Blumenthal. Dear sister of the late Charlotte Ciment. Loving grandmother of Rachel (Zachary), Stephen, Jory, Miriam, Renana, and Adira. Funeral services will be held on Sunday May 12, 2019, 1 p.m. at Kol Shalom, 9110 Darnestown Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ on May 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Kol Shalom. Arrangments entrusted to: TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME:202-541-1001

Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2019
