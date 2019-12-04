Bernice Rozilia Carter
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Carter; two daughters, April Carter and Kim Carter; one son, Isaiah Minder; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Moten and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Moten and Algha Moten; sister, Teresa Moton and brother Aaron Moten. Mrs. Carter will lie in state at Southeast Christian Fellowship Church, 3140 Q St., SE on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.