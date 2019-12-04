The Washington Post

BERNICE CARTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNICE CARTER.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Fellowship Church
3140 Q St., SE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Southeast Christian Fellowship Church
3140 Q St., SE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Bernice Rozilia Carter  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Jerome Carter; two daughters, April Carter and Kim Carter; one son, Isaiah Minder; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Moten and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron Moten and Algha Moten; sister, Teresa Moton and brother Aaron Moten. Mrs. Carter will lie in state at Southeast Christian Fellowship Church, 3140 Q St., SE on Saturday, December 7 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.