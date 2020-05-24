The Washington Post

BERNICE CHERRY (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
Notice
Bernice Ruth Cherry (Age 84)  

Of Silver Spring, passed away on May 9, 2020 in Silver Spring, Maryland.
 
Funeral services for the family will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Snowden Funeral Home with the Fr. Pietryga of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements are by Snowden Funeral Home.
 
Bernice is preceded in death by her husband Leon, parents Ruth and Walter, brother Robert Sanchez, and sisters Alvera Harrington and Constance Battle.
 
Bernice is survived by her sister Octavia Sanchez-Giles, sisters-in-law: Carrie Wilson, Mari Vails, and Christine Alston; sons: Michael, Kevin and Brian; daughters-in-law: Teresa, Melissa and Shana; grandchildren: Michael Jr., Zachary, Sophia, Arica, Brianna, and Connor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
 
Bernice was born in Brooklyn, New York to Ruth and Walter Sanchez on September 28, 1935. She married Leon Franklyn Cherry on April 15, 1963 in Queens, New York. She worked several jobs in New York and Maryland, including the Internal Revenue Service, David W. Taylor Naval Ship Research and Development Center and the Montgomery County (Maryland) Court System.
 
Flowers can be sent to Snowden Funeral Home, condolence cards can be sent to her sons.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
