Bernice Bessie Day
Born November 8, 1932 of Washington, DC passed away on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Bernice is preceded in death by her loving husband John W. Day Jr. of 47 years; son Derek; grandson Darwin; and a host of other relatives and friends. Bernice is survived by her six children, Deborah, Antoinette, V'Etta, Valora, John and Charlene; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Homegoing will be August 3, 2019, visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 2498 Alabama Ave. SE, Washington, DC.