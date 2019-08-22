BERNICE LEE FOX
On Monday, August 19, 2019. Wife of the late Steve Watson; loving mother of Steven Ronald (the late Denise), Richard Arnold (Heidi) and Kevin Lee; grandmother of Victoria, Justin, Cassandra, Katharine, Christin and the late Sarah Irene; great-grandmother of Henry and Noelle; Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD, Friday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Fray's Mill Rd., Ruckersville, VA 22968 on Saturday, August 24, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery 727-849 1st Street S., Charlottesville, VA 22902