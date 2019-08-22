The Washington Post

BERNICE FOX

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BERNICE FOX.
Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
2620 Fray's Mill Rd.,
Ruckersville, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill Baptist Church
2620 Fray's Mill Rd.
Ruckersville, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BERNICE LEE FOX  

On Monday, August 19, 2019. Wife of the late Steve Watson; loving mother of Steven Ronald (the late Denise), Richard Arnold (Heidi) and Kevin Lee; grandmother of Victoria, Justin, Cassandra, Katharine, Christin and the late Sarah Irene; great-grandmother of Henry and Noelle; Relatives and friends may call at the Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd., Beltsville, MD, Friday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Spring Hill Baptist Church, 2620 Fray's Mill Rd., Ruckersville, VA 22968 on Saturday, August 24, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery 727-849 1st Street S., Charlottesville, VA 22902

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.