On September 7, 2020, Bernice Grossman of Rockville, Maryland passed away at the age of 96. Bernice was a loving wife to the late Louis Grossman, and a devoted mother to Eileen Celich (Wayne) and the late Robert J Grossman. Services will be held privately, and a memorial will be held at a later date. The family appreciates all the love and condolences. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.