

Bernice Alice Hines (Age 103)



On Saturday, August 25 2019 at Tall Oaks Assisted Living Facility, beloved wife of Jack G. Hines, loving mother of Robert, Alan and Mark.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Fort Myer Old Post Chapel, Tuesday, January 14 at 3 p.m.

She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery.

Family suggests memorials be made to Epiphany United Methodist Church, 1014 County Club Drive, Vienna, Virginia 22180.E-mail condolences may be made at