Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Jackson, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Cassandra Johnson (Johnny), Samuel Jackson, Jr. (Shelby) and Donna Dease (Eric); eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four godchildren; two brothers; three sisters-in-law; one brother in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing services will be held at Gospel Ark Temple, 4551 Benning Road, SE, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Viewing 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to Horton Funeral Home, Kennedy Street, NW.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
