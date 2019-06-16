

Bernice E. Kantrowitz (Age 95)



Bernice died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on June 6, 2019, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born June 17, 1923, in Berkeley Springs, WV, to Max and Elizabeth (Miller) Lipsic. In 1947, Bernice married the love of her life, Seymour Kantrowitz, in Washington, DC., where he was stationed during the war. They raised three daughters in Rockville, MD. After retiring, they moved to Southern California and then to Sun Lakes, AZ, to be closer to their children.

Bernice worked 30 years for the U.S. government at the Old Executive Office Building in D.C. and at Health, Education and Welfare in Rockville. In California, she worked at the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach. When she was in her 60s, Bernice fulfilled a lifelong dream, earning a bachelor's and master's degree at the University of California at Long Beach. For the next 30 years, Bernice wrote more than 1,000 short stories that she shared with family and friends. Some of her stories appeared in The Arizona Republic and the Sun Lakes newspaper.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Seymour, and her daughter, Susan. She is survived by her daughters Judy (Michael) Lefton and Mindy (Bill) Burns, who will miss her dearly. Services previously held.