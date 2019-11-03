The Washington Post

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, BERNICE KOSAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Irving S. Kosan. Devoted mother of Elyse (Jeffrey) Linowes and Alan (Diane) Kosan. Loving grandmother of Adam (Alix), Lindsay (Doug), Andrew, Samantha (Gordon), Brett (Rachael) and Jaclyn. Cherished great-grandmother of Reese and Iris. Graveside funeral services will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Elyse and Jeff Linowes through Tuesday evening. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
