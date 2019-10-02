The Washington Post

BERNICE "Wimpy" LANCASTER

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Rd.
Landover, MD
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Church
3600 Brightseat Rd.
Landover, MD
View Map
BERNICE INEZ LANCASTER "Wimpy"

Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. Survived by her 10 loving children, Patricia, Deborah, Clifford, Janile, Sharon, Yvette, John, Marie, Demetrius and Tara; sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford G. Lancaster and three children, Bernice, Jeannette and Beverly. Family and friends will gather together on Thursday, October 3, 2019, viewing 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2019
