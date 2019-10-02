BERNICE INEZ LANCASTER "Wimpy"
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. Survived by her 10 loving children, Patricia, Deborah, Clifford, Janile, Sharon, Yvette, John, Marie, Demetrius and Tara; sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford G. Lancaster and three children, Bernice, Jeannette and Beverly. Family and friends will gather together on Thursday, October 3, 2019, viewing 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. at Zion Church, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.