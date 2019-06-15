The Washington Post

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
On Thursday, June 13, 2019, BERNICE MARION PETRELLA of Gambrills, MD. Beloved wife of Albert D. Petrella. Devoted mother of Alan Goldberg, Mindy (Andrew) Pecoraro, Kenny (Joanne) and David Goldberg. Loving sister of Jerome Grill and the late Bobbi Grill. Cherished grandmother of Lauren (Jeff) Earley, Daniel (Monica) and Eric Pecoraro, Jessica (Shawn) Goldberg, Kaitlin (Pat) Hershey and Sarah, Hayden, Sophie and Joseph Goldberg and great-grandmother of Abby, Jacob, Griffin, Hutton, Campbell and Luna. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lauren and Jeff Earley. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on June 15, 2019
