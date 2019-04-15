BERNICE SEIDMAN

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, BERNICE SEIDMAN of Rockville, MD and formerly of Amherst, NY. Wife of the late George Seidman. Mother of Bradley and Dr. Laurence Seidman. Grandmother of Jonathan and Rose Seidman. Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, 4 p.m. at Temple Beth El Cemetery, Pine Ridge Rd. Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek or Camp Good Days and Special Times. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 15, 2019
