Bernice Lesniak Wadas of Silver Spring, MD passed away at an assisted living facility in Smyrna, GA on November 16, 2020. She was 95. A long-time resident of the Maryland suburbs, Bernice traveled around the world with her husband, Alexander Wadas, while he served in the Navy. He was stationed at Bethesda Naval Hospital (now Walter Reed National Military Medical Center) for his last duty. Bernice was a bookkeeper by trade, and worked for Durr's Packing Plant, Shell Oil and the Defense Department. She was also an associate at the former Hecht company, located at Montgomery Mall (Westfield), where she received a number of awards for good service. She had remarkable creative talents, and excelled as a seamstress, cook and artist. Born in Utica, NY to Martin and Valeria Lesniak, Bernice was the youngest of six children. She married her sailor boy, Al, in 1947. Together they lived overseas for many years and eventually settled in Silver Spring. She was involved in several Masonic organizations, including Job's Daughters at Bethel # 32 in Kensington, MD. Bernice is predeceased by her parents, husband, sisters Mary Bolanowski and Victoria Starczewski, and brothers Bernard Lesniak, Walter Lesniak and Frank Lesniak. She is survived by her daughter Valerie Wadas-Willingham; son-in-law Dave Willingham of Jupiter, Florida; granddaughter Alexandra "AJ" Willingham and husband, Peter Wade of Atlanta, GA, as well as nieces Karen Szczepanski of Whitesboro, NY, Claudia Bantz of Portland, ME, Patricia Seidel of Utica, NY and Elizabeth Szlek of Yorkville, NY. She will be buried at Arlington Cemetery. Funeral service is private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Fisher House at WRNMMC in Bethesda, Maryland.