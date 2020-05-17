

Bernice Zedalis (Age 89)



Of Alexandria, VA passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Mrs. Zedalis was a veteran of the United States Army where she served as an Army nurse. She was a well-known musician and music teacher in Alexandria and Fredericksburg.

Survivors include her daughter, Arienne Reilly (Sean); and grandchildren Evan and Lange Reilly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sophie Ziemba; husband John; and son Paul.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace, 2700 19th St. South,

Arlington, VA 22204.

