BERNIECE KATHRYN JONES (Age 84)
Passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Y. Jones, Esq. She is survived by her children, Dr. Yvonne L. Jones, Burrell L. Jones (Linda), Ret. Lt. Col. USA Kimberly B. Jones (Earl); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister- Juanita Saunders, Cleveland, OH and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on April 5, 2019 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Ave., SE from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD.