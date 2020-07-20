

Bert Kalaehao Miner, Jr.

Of Springfield VA passed away at age 64 on June 18, 2020. He is survived by Kathy (Kathleen) Stark; mother Gladys; siblings W. Keola, JoAnn K. Fleming and Alan R.K (Linda); nieces Joyce Moore and Noelani (Devin) Hare; nephew Kyle (Jackie) Miner. Bert graduated in 1973 from Hayfield Secondary, Alexandria, VA. He worked as a Steward at Auto Train; and an Agent at Weichert Realtors. He loved golfing, bowling and watching sports including his beloved 49ers. He enjoyed traveling, concerts, wineries and gatherings with family and friends. Bert's cremains will return home to Honolulu HI where his ashes will be scattered at sea.



