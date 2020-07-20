1/
BERT MINER Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bert Kalaehao Miner, Jr.  
Of Springfield VA passed away at age 64 on June 18, 2020. He is survived by Kathy (Kathleen) Stark; mother Gladys; siblings W. Keola, JoAnn K. Fleming and Alan R.K (Linda); nieces Joyce Moore and Noelani (Devin) Hare; nephew Kyle (Jackie) Miner. Bert graduated in 1973 from Hayfield Secondary, Alexandria, VA. He worked as a Steward at Auto Train; and an Agent at Weichert Realtors. He loved golfing, bowling and watching sports including his beloved 49ers. He enjoyed traveling, concerts, wineries and gatherings with family and friends. Bert's cremains will return home to Honolulu HI where his ashes will be scattered at sea.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved