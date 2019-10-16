

Bert Shankman



Is survived by his wife Eva of 55 years; sons, Robert and Andrew; daughters-in-law, Janice and Pamm; grandchildren, Lilly, Zack, Emma and Abby.

Bert worked at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board for over 30 years. While working at the Federal reserve his hobby was gardening. Once he retired he became interested in photography while still maintaining his interest in growing flowers. His motto became "Flowers are my metaphor for life."

Bert was a participating member of the following organizations: ACADEMY ART MUSEUM, EASTON, MD; PHOTOGRAPHIC RESOURCE CENTER AT BOSTON UNIVERSITY, BOSTON, MA; CENTER FOR FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY, FORT COLLINS, CO; TEXAS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY as well as Photo Works at Glen Echo MD and the National Capital Dahlia Society.

He also has many of his works hung in collections throughout the United States including: FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD, WASHINGTON, DC (46 PICTURES), WASHINGTON POST, WASHINGTON, DC (2 PICTURES), GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY, WASHINGTON, DC (3 PICTURES), MARTHA JEFFERSON HOSPITAL, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (6 PICTURES), NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH, BETHESDA, MD (16 PICTURES), CHILDREN'S NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, WASHINGTON, DC (22 PICTURES), MONTGOMERY COUNTY GOVERNMENT, MD (2 PICTURES), UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA, ATHENS, GA (1 PICTURE). His images have won many awards and been on display in China, England, Germany, Spain and across the United States. His photos have also appeared in many publications such as the Washington Post magazine.

Speaking Through Flowers; Life Emerges.