BERTHA COPESTICK

Bertha Ann Copestick (Age 90)
On Sunday, September 6, 2020 of Rockville, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Copestick "Copey"; dear mother of Donna Gosbee (George), Michael Copestick (Deborah), and Linda K. Copestick; cherished grandmother of Tricia (Eddie), Justin (Samantha), Timothy, Shane, Jamarie (Kaung), Dylan and six great grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Foundation at Macular.org
. Please view and sign the family guest book at:www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com