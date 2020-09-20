1/
BERTHA COPESTICK
Bertha Ann Copestick (Age 90)  
On Sunday, September 6, 2020 of Rockville, MD. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Copestick "Copey"; dear mother of Donna Gosbee (George), Michael Copestick (Deborah), and Linda K. Copestick; cherished grandmother of Tricia (Eddie), Justin (Samantha), Timothy, Shane, Jamarie (Kaung), Dylan and six great grandchildren. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be at Parklawn Memorial Park on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Macular Degeneration Foundation at Macular.org. Please view and sign the family guest book at:www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Parklawn Memorial Park
