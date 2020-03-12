BERTHA JEAN SMITH DUNHAM
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Tommy Dunham. Also survived by two daughters, Zebreda and Tanisha Dunham; brother, Willie Lawrence Smith (Delphia); sister, Carolyn Symonette and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.