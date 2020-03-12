The Washington Post

BERTHA DUNHAM

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
From the Heart Church Ministries
4949 Allentown Rd.
Suitland, MD
Notice
BERTHA JEAN SMITH DUNHAM  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Tommy Dunham. Also survived by two daughters, Zebreda and Tanisha Dunham; brother, Willie Lawrence Smith (Delphia); sister, Carolyn Symonette and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 13 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery. Services by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
