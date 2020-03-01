The Washington Post

BERTHA FIRESTONE

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, BERTHA "Berdie" FIRESTONE of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late David Firestone. Devoted mother of Michael (Lisa) and Richard (Cai-Yen) Firestone and Janice (Michael) Grillo. Dear grandmother of Jilian, Zachary and Adam (fiancee, Brittany Yantis), Mei Rose (Adam Perino) and Joshua (Halley) Firestone and Greg and Kevin (Erica) Letow. Loving great-grandmother of Julianna and Emilia Letow, Violet Perino and Emersyn Firestone. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Interment following. Shiva will be observed at the home of Michael and Lisa on Monday evening at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
