On April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gaither; mother of the late Larry Gaither. She is survived by two sisters; Ella M. Rector and Alice (Irvin) Coleman; one daughter-in-law Sylvia Gaither; one grandson Ja'juan Gaither, Sr.; one sister-in-law Margaret Thornton; two Goddaughters, Denise Watts and Staci Williams. Also survived by great-grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Holy Scripture Church of Christ, 3610 Lacy Blvd., Bailey's Crossroads, VA. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
