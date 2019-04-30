BERTHA T. GAITHER
On April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Gaither; mother of the late Larry Gaither. She is survived by two sisters; Ella M. Rector and Alice (Irvin) Coleman; one daughter-in-law Sylvia Gaither; one grandson Ja'juan Gaither, Sr.; one sister-in-law Margaret Thornton; two Goddaughters, Denise Watts and Staci Williams. Also survived by great-grandchildren, a host of neices, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Holy Scripture Church of Christ, 3610 Lacy Blvd., Bailey's Crossroads, VA. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.