BERTHA HAMMETT

  • "my condolences my prays for you and your family"
    - Delores Ridgley
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bertha Mae Hammett (Age 82)  

Bertha M. Hammett, of Washington, DC, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born to the late Paul Etheridge and Mary Portee in Columbia, South Carolina. Her mother and sister, Willie M. Etheridge, moved to Washington, DC as young children. Bertha was a long time and active member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ. She is survived by her children, Deborah A. Ford and Clarence O. Hammett, Jr., a host of other relatives and many friends. Due to COVID-19, services are private. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020
