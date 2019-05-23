

BERTHA ELIZABETH HARRIS

(Age 81)



Of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with her family by her side, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Beloved daughter to the late Jesse Augustus, Sr. father and the late Annie L. Augustus, mother. She leaves to cherish her memory son Isiah Harris, Jr.; daughter Teresa L. Rhone; son-in-law Theodore A. Rhone; granddaughter Tory A. Rhone and a sister-in-law, Annie M. Augustus; special friends Etta Hunt and Phyllis Copeland, as well as nieces, nephews, Kenyon and Irving Street neighbors and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol Street, N. E. Washington, D.C. 20011 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. A graveside service will be held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road at 1 p.m.