The Washington Post

BERTHA JORDAN

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St.
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notice
bertha p. jordan

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Napoleon Jordan; her son, Keith Jordan, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Jordan and Daniel Davis; and her goddaughter, Ryan Edmonds; and a host of relatives and a multitude of friends. Mrs. Jordan will lie in state at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until a private service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made in her name to St. Luke Catholic Church www.stlukechurchssj.org

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
