bertha p. jordan
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Napoleon Jordan; her son, Keith Jordan, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen Jordan and Daniel Davis; and her goddaughter, Ryan Edmonds; and a host of relatives and a multitude of friends. Mrs. Jordan will lie in state at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. until a private service at 11 a.m. Interment at Ft Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made in her name to St. Luke Catholic Church www.stlukechurchssj.org