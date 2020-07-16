1/1
BERTHA JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BERTHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BERTHA VIRGINIA JORDAN  
On Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Towanna Vance (Thomas), Marquette Sanders, Nancy Holt, Garland "Buddy" Jordan (Theresa) and Tawrence Holt; spiritual mother of Lennett F. Lee; devoted sister, Hester Heatley (George) and Moses Ray (Natalia). She is also survived 16 by grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washington, DC from 1 p.m. until Memorial service 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.stewartfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved