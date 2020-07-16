BERTHA JORDAN

BERTHA VIRGINIA JORDAN
On Friday, June 26, 2020. Beloved mother of Towanna Vance (Thomas), Marquette Sanders, Nancy Holt, Garland "Buddy" Jordan (Theresa) and Tawrence Holt; spiritual mother of Lennett F. Lee; devoted sister, Hester Heatley (George) and Moses Ray (Natalia). She is also survived 16 by grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 18, at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washington, DC from 1 p.m. until Memorial service 2 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.stewartfuneralhome.com