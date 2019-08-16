

Apostle Bertha L. Shephard

(Age 85)



Apostle Bertha L. Shephard transitioned this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 peacefully at her home in Suitland, MD. She is survived by her children, Brenda S. Vernon, Mary F. Allen, Judie S. Martin, Deborah L. Chase, Towanda S. Mayfield and Kenny L. Shephard. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a large extended and church family - fellow laborers in the Gospel and many friends and neighbors who loved and admired her spirit, her wit and wisdom as well as her humor. Donations in memory of Apostle Bertha L. Shephard can be made to the Legacy Fund of Miracle Temple Non-Denominational Church, Inc. A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Miracle Temple Non-Denominational Church, 5219 Call Place SE Washington, DC 20019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. (visitation at 10 a.m.) Evangel Cathedral Church 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD, 20774. Funeral Arrangements by Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home.