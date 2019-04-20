

BERTHA M. VIA



On Tuesday April 16, 2019, of Martinsville, VA, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved daughter of the late Mary Jane Davis Rawlings and John Lyman Rawlings and surviving sister, Ruby Conti. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Via, Sr.; mother of son, Charles H. Jr. (Dorothy A.) Via, and daughter, Jane Olive Via; grandmother of Kimberly (David) Hatcher, Calista J. Warden, Kevin (April) Via, Christopher (Jamie) Via, Jesse L. Warden, Lucas S. (Amanda) Warden, Caleb A. Warden, and Benjamin D. Capps; great grandmother of Kayla and Michael Hatcher, Emerson Via, Hannah and Logan Via, Alexia, Laynee, Wyatt and Wesley Warden. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, April 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Monday, April 22 at Silver Spring United Methodist Church, 8900 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.; where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.