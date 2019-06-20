Bertha Marshall Williams
Departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Claude Marshall Sr. and Charles Williams. Survived by sons Ronald Nesbitt and Gregory Marshall. Also survived by grandchildren Jonathan Burrell Sr., (Jamie), Jordan and Morgan Marshall; great grandchildren Janiyah, Jonathan Jr., and Jameson Burrell; and many other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 21, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 4275 4th Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment later at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on June 25 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the of Greater Washington is requested. www.heart.org
. Send condolences to www.marshallmarchfh.com
