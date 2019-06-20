The Washington Post

BERTHA WILLIAMS

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
4275 4th Street SE
Washington, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St Thomas More Catholic Church
4275 4th Street SE
Washington, DC
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, VA
Notice
Bertha Marshall Williams  

Departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands Claude Marshall Sr. and Charles Williams. Survived by sons Ronald Nesbitt and Gregory Marshall. Also survived by grandchildren Jonathan Burrell Sr., (Jamie), Jordan and Morgan Marshall; great grandchildren Janiyah, Jonathan Jr., and Jameson Burrell; and many other relatives and friends. On Friday, June 21, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 4275 4th Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment later at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on June 25 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the of Greater Washington is requested. www.heart.org. Send condolences to www.marshallmarchfh.com.
Published in The Washington Post on June 20, 2019
