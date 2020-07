Or Copy this URL to Share



BERTHA COOPER WILLIAMS

Passed peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband, James Williams; daughter, Carla Allen; two grandchildren, Jamar Williams and Tia Allen; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD on Monday, July 20 at 11 a.m.



