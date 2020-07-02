BERTRAM CHARLES MARKS of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the age of 93. He courageously battled Parkinson's Disease for the past 18 years, without complaint. He was the beloved son of the late Mortimer and Isabel Marks of Bronx, NY. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Arlene Cohen Marks; four children, Isabel Freedman (Maury), Bob Marks (Maria), Gayle Marks, and Michael Marks (Carole); grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of nine, and all of his family and friends, whom he cherished and were the center of his life. "Bert" enjoyed his career as a Detective Sergeant in the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department of 23 years where he earned many commendations and a stellar reputation among his peers. Previously, he and his four late brothers, Ira, Harold, Kenneth and Stanley, proudly and bravely fought in WWII for their country. He is also the brother of the late Marion Lantz (Joe) and is further survived by his sister, Irene Reiss (George) and many nieces and nephews that he holds dear to his heart. During their 69 years together, Bert and Arlene enjoyed many loyal and long-lasting friendships, old and new, and treasured each and every one of them. Private services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for Zoom information for both graveside and Shiva services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Bertram Marks to: National Parkinson's Foundation or Jewish Social Services Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.