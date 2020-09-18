BERYL GILL



Beryl A. Gill (Age 97)

Of Laurel, Maryland passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Gordon (Susanna) Gill of the UK, Trevor, and Maxine Gill of Maryland; grandmother of Shannon, Vanessa, and Miles; sister of Vernon Brereton of Canada and Shirley (Murtland) Yaw of New York; aunt to numerous nieces, and nephews. Visitation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home, 1722 N. Capitol St, NW, Washington, DC from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside Service on Wednesday, Friday, September 23, 2020 at 11 a.m., by Family Invitation at Maryland National Memorial Park, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD 20707.



