On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Beryl Rose Kessoon of Landover, Maryland, entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Vanica Weaver, George Kessoon, Leeford, and Kelvin Jackson. Devoted sister of Oscar Roberts, and Evelyn Dockery. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.