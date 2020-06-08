BES ZOURDOS
Bes Zourdos  1924- 2020  
Passed peacefully on June 5, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Peter C. Zourdos. Survived by her son, Christopher S. Zourdos (Deborah); grandchildren, Peter G. Zourdos and Michael C. Zourdos (Catherine); and great-grandson, Zachary Christopher Zourdos. She was born on January 17, 1924 in Yonkers, NY to Spyros and Marina Manos. She grew up in the Washington, DC area and graduated from American University. She was an accomplished violinist and accompanied her late brother, George as he played the piano. She is also predeceased by her siblings Helen and Andrew. She served as President of the Daughters of Penelope Hermione Chapter in the 1970's. Service and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD. 20817. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.
