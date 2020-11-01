1/
On October 9, 2020, Bess Abell, passed away peacefully at home with her husband, Tyler Abell, by her side. She was 87 years old and had suffered from Alzheimer's for several years. Bess was the only child of Earle C. Clements and Sara Blue Clements, born in Evansville, IN, and raised in Morganfield, KY. She lived in Frankfort, KY when her father was Governor then moved to Washington, DC when her father was elected to the U.S. Senate. She married Tyler Abell in 1955 and they had two children Dan Tyler Abell and Lyndon Abell, four grandchildren Tyler, Luvie, Solomon, and Sarah, and one great-granddaughter Avery Mae. A private service for friends and family will be at Merry-Go-Round Farm outside on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Mint juleps will be served to celebrate the day Bess and Tyler met in 1950. Bess adored flowers, but would have loved donations in her father's memory to the Earle Clements Memorial Endowment at the University of Kentucky online https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/15481-honorable-earle-c-clements-memorial-endowment-fund or by mail to Office of the Dean, 1-85 William T. Young Library, Lexington, KY 40506-0456, payable to University of Kentucky.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
