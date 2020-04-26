Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESSIE ATHEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ATHEY Bessie Lee Blossom Athey (Age 99) Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at her home in Washington, DC, just six weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was a community leader for more than 50 years in Southwest DC. Born on April 23, 1920 in Darnestown, MD on the family farm, she learned about community and how important it was to support family and friends. After graduating from Gaithersburg High (1936), she decided to move to D.C. (1938) to work as a secretary. In 1949, she began working for Covington & Burling LLC, soon becoming a Legal Aid Specialist, defining the job over her 50 years with the firm. Blossom worked on the War on Poverty (1965), organizing Neighborhood Legal Services in D.C. At the request of Sargent Shriver, head of the Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) (1966), she launched Legal Services on the vast Navajo Indian Reservation (Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah). She was the Coordinator of the Native American National Legal Aid Association for several years and was a member of the U.S. legal teams, sponsored by the Citizens Ambassador Program, visiting the Soviet Union (1990), China (1991) and Israel (1994) to exchange experiences and ideas with her counterparts. In 1999, Blossom received the "Servant of Justice" award from the Legal Aid Society of DC for ..."unswerving dedication and achievement in providing access to all persons, regardless of income, to representation before District of Columbia courts and agencies." Other recipients include Eric H. Holder, Jr. and Janet Reno, both past US Attorney Generals, and Justice Thurgood Marshall, to name a few. Blossom was a Social Justice Advocate and youth volunteer throughout her life, championing Friday Night events at Cardozo High School, tutoring at Anthony Bowen School, volunteering at the National Museum of the American Indian and Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she was an ordained elder and deacon. In the 1960's, Blossom started the Marching Tigers, a drum corp, as an activity aimed to give kids a focus away from the streets, support parents and emphasize the importance of family. She said, though she never had children of her own, "God found a way to give her hundreds of children in her life." In true Blossom-style, her final act of giving was to donate her body to science through the George Washington University Anatomical Donor Program. She is survived by her nieces Barbara L. Allensworth, Beallsville, MD and Dr. Janet L. Athey, PhD, Charlotte, NC, nephew, Steve Athey, Mason, OH and Goddaughter, Susan Hamrick, Savannah, GA. A Celebration of Life will be planned at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date, as public health concerns permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024A Celebration of Life will be planned at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date, as public health concerns permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 400 I Street, SW, Washington, DC 20024

