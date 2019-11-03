BESSIE M. BANDO (Age 83)
Served as a secretary at Andrews Air Force Base as well as St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. She also served as a librarian at local libraries across Prince George's County, Maryland. Bessie passed away October 7, 2019 while recovering from surgery in Silver Spring, Maryland. Bessie was known for her love of books, church, and family. She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Matthew; three grandchildren; many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at. St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.