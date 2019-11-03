The Washington Post

BESSIE BANDO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BESSIE BANDO.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

BESSIE M. BANDO (Age 83)

Served as a secretary at Andrews Air Force Base as well as St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. She also served as a librarian at local libraries across Prince George's County, Maryland. Bessie passed away October 7, 2019 while recovering from surgery in Silver Spring, Maryland. Bessie was known for her love of books, church, and family. She is survived by her two sons, Michael and Matthew; three grandchildren; many friends and extended family. A memorial service will be held at. St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on November 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. Please sign and view the online guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon